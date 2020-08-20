North Memphis residents say they are ‘fed-up’ after woman is shot Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot Wednesday afternoon, on Chelsea near Springdale.

Police and K-9 dogs worked through the evening to try and locate the alleged shooter, who fled on foot. He or she was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Investigators say both victim and suspect knew each other, but it’s still not clear what prompted the shooting.

Police are out with K-9s searching for the shooter. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/a0OS2RWteA — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) August 20, 2020



“It might have been somebody sitting in a car that fired across there four times. The people were scared, they were running,” said Ralph Bridgmon, who heard the shots as he was returning home from the store.

An employee at a food mart spent part of the evening sweeping up broken glass after a bullet hit a customer’s parked car.

Nearby residents say they’re fed up with the constant stream of violence.

“Y’all need to quit killing those women and men ’cause that ain’t right, man,” one man said.

The victim was listed in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital.