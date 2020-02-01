North Memphis home evacuated after gunfire causes gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis family had to be evacuated from their home after gunfire caused a gas leak.

Mary Burke woke up at around 5 am Friday with a splitting headache. She took some medicine and laid back down, but soon, her headache was the least of her worries.

"I wasn't laying down five minutes and all of a sudden I started hearing glass breaking and stuff," she says.

Bullets were hitting her North Memphis home on Griffith Place. Some of the rounds flew through the door and window.

"I got on the floor and my husband said we need to call 911," Burke said.

Investigators counted ten shots and said they were fired by someone riding in a car that drove by. Burke, her husband, and their son were all inside when it happened. Thankfully, no one was hit.

"God is our protector," she said.

But it was police who protected them from another danger they were unaware of. Turns out, one of the bullets struck a gas meter.

"Another officer came and said y'all got to vacate this house, I mean right now. Don't take nothing out. Come on out, because gas is seeping and it's bad," Burke said, "Because I thought it was gunpowder I was smelling. I didn't know it was gas."

Their neighbors were also evacuated while MLGW crews fixed the problem.

"They shut the gas off and then sent somebody to change the meter because it was messed up," Burke said.

Burke says this is the second time their house has been shot up in less than a year. She says she has no idea why anyone would want to harm her family.

"Do we look like we're able to do anything to anybody? I'm 71. He's 71. My son is on medication. So, who here to do something to somebody?" Burke said. "And I asked my grand kids. They said they ain't into it with nobody... So, I don't know. I really don't know."

She does know her husband was lucky because one of the bullets went right through a couch he often sleeps on.

"And he would have got shot," Burke said.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video and Burke hopes that video will help police find the shooter.

"We need to find out what's going on," she said.