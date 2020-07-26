North Korea declares emergency over first suspected virus case

(CNN) -- The Reagan Foundation has asked the Donald Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee joint fundraising committee to stop using President Ronald Reagan's likeness in fundraising appeals, an RNC spokesman confirmed to CNN.

The presidential foundation, named for the nation's 40th president, a Republican, called the RNC earlier this week in response to a fundraising email offering donors a chance to receive one of their "new Trump-Reagan Commemorative Coin Sets" featuring likenesses of both presidents, the spokesman told CNN Sunday.