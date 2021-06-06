North Carolina high school denies diploma to student who wore Mexican flag over gown

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A North Carolina community is in an uproar after a graduating senior at the local high school was denied his diploma.

According to witness video shot during Asheboro High School’s graduation ceremony, the student was wearing a Mexican flag over his gown when he walked across the stage. He received his diploma holder but when he went to retrieve his actual diploma, he was refused and allegedly told he had to apologize.

Asheboro City Schools states that wearing a flag of any kind was against the stated dress code for the graduation ceremony.

Many viewers have reached out to tell FOX8 about this situation, claiming that other students also had similarly decorated their regalia and were not punished.

You can read the full statement released by Asheboro City Schools below:

First and foremost, we strongly support our students’ expressions of their heritage in the appropriate time and place. Our graduation dress code is clearly shared with students ahead of time, and the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code. In the past two years we have allowed students to decorate their mortar boards as a nod to their individuality and creativity. We are very clear with students that this was the ONLY acceptable deviation from the standard cap and gown regalia. Unfortunately, we will now be reevaluating that decision for future senior classes in light of the situation that occurred last night.



We continue working to resolve this issue with the student and his family so that he will receive his diploma from Asheboro High School. He has worked very hard and we commend him on this great achievement. We are confident in his abilities and we know he has a bright future ahead of him.



The accusations being made about our school and district are disheartening. We work with each student daily to ensure they receive rigorous instruction, equitable opportunity, and compassionate care in a safe and inviting learning environment. Across our school and district, we are passionate about seeing all students succeed.