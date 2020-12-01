Nonprofits across Memphis area hopeful ‘Giving Tuesday’ will give them a boost during uncertain times

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Salvation Army kettle on December 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. As the season winds down donations to Chicago area kettles have been over 10 percent shy of those received last year. Nearly 70 percent of the Salvation Army’s funding comes from donations dropped into the red […]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” and for many nonprofits it gives them a chance to get a boost.

It’s more important than ever since the pandemic has left many organizations struggling. The holiday season is a big time for service organizations to reel in donations, from a tree with angel to a red kettle with a bell.

Major Marion Platt, of the Salvation Army Memphis, said they need help more now than ever.

“The needs are so much greater,” Platt said. “Not only for the population that we generally serve but more of us have found ourselves food insecure or needing help to pay rent and utilities.”

In a year like no other, organizations like the Salvation Army are having to deal with circumstances like no other.

“If the donor is unsure and uncertain how the economy is going to look, they tend to hold those dollars a little bit more closely,” Platt said.

It’s why this Giving Tuesday is so crucial. It’s a chance for nonprofits to make up what has been lost.



As the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree prepares to wrap up, they held a Toy Tuesday, where students from Briarcrest Christian School donated toys and other items for all the Forgotten Angels who were not adopted.

“To make sure that every person receives something special and needed and helpful during the Christmas season,” Platt said.

And what you give can also help your own bottom line, serving as a tax credit. The Cares Act allows you to deduct contributions to qualifying charities.

“We are quick to turn those letters around and make sure they have proof of their giving,” Platt said. “Very often when they choose to give this time of year, the Salvation Army asks if we can use it for a match.”

That means your dollars go even further and give hope to more women and children, and free those addicted to substance abuse and provide a safe place for families.

“All of the work couldn’t be done unless the local community supports this work,” Platt said.

To give to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, click here.