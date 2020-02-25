Nonprofit works to get rain gear to keep children in school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is working to get coats for children so they can make it to school on rainy days.

Agape Memphis is a local nonprofit that works to connect Memphis families with mental and physical healthcare services, counseling and homeless services and help under-resourced communities.

Agape Memphis Family Connector Supervisor Eboney Hamilton noticed an issue while driving through Whitehaven on a rainy day.

“I don’t know it just touched my heart the other day when I saw some kids running home from school,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she spoke with administrators at school in Whitehaven, Hickory Hill and Frayser. She says rainy days usually mean lower attendance.

Administrators told her that children either don’t come to school, they’re late or they’re drenched from the rain because students don’t have the proper clothing for wet weather.

“And then of course you think of illnesses that can come as a result of children walking to school or home in weather that is cold and wet.” Hamilton said.

Agape Memphis is asking for donations of new umbrellas for children and adults as well as rain ponchos, jackets or hats in order to get children to the classroom safe and dry.

Donations can be dropped off at Agape Child & Family Services at 3160 Directors Row between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.