No IRS stimulus check? There’s a way to check the status

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two waves of the third stimulus checks have gone out to roughly 127 million people. But for some, you’re probably wondering where is my check?

For many Mid-Southerners, if your third stimulus check is still a no show chances are you’re feeling a little anxious. Many want to know where is their $1,400 IRS payment and when is it scheduled to arrive?

Terry Griffith is a certified public accountant in Southaven.

“The IRS has a huge task. That is a monumental task for them to undertake. They’ve done it already, previously, but it’s not easy. Be patient,” Griffith said.

The IRS has sent more 127 million stimulus payments since March 17th either through direct deposit or mail.

“If you filed your 2019 tax return or if you filed you 2020 tax return they’re going to look at those and get a stimulus check out to you,” Griffith said.

To help you track the status of your payment, the IRS has fired up the popular “Get My Payment” tool on its website.

“If you’re very anxious go out to the irs.gov website. They’ve got a portal you can look at and see where you stand on the situation,” Griffith said.

What’s different this time involves families with dependents.

“If you got teenagers who are 17 or 18 and college students that are on your tax returns, you’re going to get paid for them this time,” Griffith said.

But not every individual or married couple will get a check.

“If your income on a joint basis is over 150,000, you may not be getting this. If your income on a single basis is over 75,000, you may not be getting it,” Griffith said.

But for those who are eligible, Griffith says be patient your check is likely on its way.

To access the “Get My Payment” click here.