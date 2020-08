CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A six-year-old is dead after drowning in an Arkansas lake over the weekend.

Authorities told WREG deputies were called to the Lake Shore trailer park after a reported drowning. When they arrived, six-year-old Kayton Taal had already been pulled from the water and others were performing CPR to try to save his life.

He was rushed to the local hospital where he later died.

No foul play is suspected and no arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.