No charges filed in Tipton County shooting death

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting death of a man near Mason.

The incident is being termed domestic violence-related, and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious vehicle at 90 Mason-Malone Road in Mason. Units responded to the area and as they were responding, dispatch advised they had upgraded the call to a “shots fired” call, Chief Deputy Billy Daugherty said.

What deputies found at the home of Amanda Stone was a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was identified as James Walter Smith, Jr. from Byhalia, Mississippi, age 34. Despite attempts by first responders, Smith died at the scene.

Amanda Stone told investigators she shot Smith, who she says was armed.

Tipton County investigators learned a few hours earlier that Smith had gone to Stone’s worplace in East Memphis.

Daugherty said authorities received reports that Smith was armed during an altercation at the workplace.

“That remains under investigation and we’re working with the Memphis Police Department to determine more details about that situation,” he said.

Smith got away before Memphis Police arrived at Stone’s house before 1 a.m. where, according to Tipton County investigators, “some level of confrontation occured” resulting in Smith being shot by Stone.

“We are consulting regularly with the DIstrict Attorney as we develop evidence and items in the case and the decision.,” Daugherty said. “As it stands today, no charges have been filed.”

Stone said she and Smith had been seeing each other since last March, and that he had never been violent, though “he had talked about it.”

Stone declined our request for an interview, saying she would have to consult with her attorney first.

If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.”