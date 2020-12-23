No arrests yet in double shooting at Winchester shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night at a busy shopping center full of holiday shoppers, and police were still searching for answers the next day.

Police sirens screamed through the night after the double shooting in the 7500 block of Winchester Road. MPD said they arrived before 7 p.m., and located two shooting victims. One male was pronounced dead on the scene, while a female victim was taken for treatment in non-critical condition.

But so far, no arrests have been made.

Less than 24 hours later, holiday shopping and traffic continued to pack streets and parking lots nearby.

Because MPD is investigating this as a homicide, there was no incident report available Wednesday, and no victim or suspect information has been released. But with surveillance cameras at nearly every business and so many people in the area, law enforcement is hoping for a breakthrough.

They asked anyone with any information relative to this crime or any other crime that has occurred in the city of Memphis, please call crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.