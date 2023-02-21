MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is searching for answers tonight, one week after learning their loved one was found dead.

Family of 63-year-old Tanna Stevenson say they haven’t heard anything about how or where she died, and they say they need these answers for closure.

They describes her as a loving, caring, woman who loved people, especially kids. They say she used to run a daycare, and most recently worked at the ER at Methodist South.

It was last Monday when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Stevenson after her kids say she never came home.

They say she was very much a person of habit, and they knew something was wrong right away.

On Tuesday, TBI announced her body had been found — but did not mention where or how she may have died.

Her kids are hoping someone might know something about what happened, but they trust the Memphis Police Department is looking into the case.

We reached out to MPD for more information but have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated.