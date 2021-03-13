No. 7 Houston to AAC title game with 76-74 win over Memphis

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Gorham made four free throws in the final 27 seconds and No. 7 Houston held on for a 76-74 win over Memphis in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Cougars will face Cincinnati in Sunday’s championship. Boogie Ellis had 27 points for Memphis, an NCAA bubble team. Gorham scored Houston’s last six points. Quentin Grimes had 21 points with five 3-pointers for 23-3 Houston.
The Tigers overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and took the lead in the second half.