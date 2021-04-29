Nine people arrested in Parkway Village drug raid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested nine people during a drug raid in Parkway Village.

It happened at a home just off of Knight Arnold Road along Ashwood Street.

At least 20 officers stormed the home with a drug-sniffing dog, reportedly discovering marijuana, cocaine and crack inside. They also recovered several guns and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were identified as Javis Atkins, Mario Burns, Quatavious Doggett, Marchiso Edwards, Kenneth Griffin, Dominique Hamilton, Michael Hardimon, Georgi Petkov and Sherman Stewart.

All of the suspects are facing drug and weapon charges.