Nine injured, some 200 evacuated after landslide in Norway

HELSINKI — Authorities say a landslide has smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital, injuring nine people and destroying several homes.

Some 200 people have been evacuated amid fears of further landslides.

Norwegian police were alerted at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to the slip in the village of Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Oslo.

Photos taken in the area showed at least eight homes destroyed.

Some 40 ambulances were sent to the scene and evacuation was continuing as officials said there was a risk of further landslides.

Destroyed houses are seen in a crater left behind by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the capital Oslo, on December 30, 2020. – Several houses were taken by a landslide in the early hours of December 30, several injured were taken to hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues. (Photo by Fredrik Hagen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by FREDRIK HAGEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

