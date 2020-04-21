Nine dead as COVID-19 clusters found in more nursing homes, assisted living

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine deaths are now reported from clusters of COVID-19 cases found in nine nursing and assisted living facilities, the Shelby County Health Department said Tuesday.

King’s Daughters and Sons Home reported its first death, while the number of deaths stood at four at Carriage Court Assisted Living and four at The Village of Germantown.

The health department is investigating two new COVID-19 clusters at Grace Healthcare of Cordova and Egypt Central Group Home. Each facility is reporting one resident and two staff members with the virus.

The other seven facilities on the health department’s list have been previously reported, though the number of cases and deaths has risen.

Parkway Health and Rehab reported no deaths, but the number of residents testing positive for the virus rose from 14 on Monday to 20 on Tuesday, and staff members testing positive rose from 2 to 12, according to the health department.