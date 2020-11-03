Nightclub owner arrested after illegal Halloween party

A Hickory Hill nightclub owner was arrested Saturday night after hosting a Halloween party at his club days after health officials ordered it to close.



Police say they were originally called to Lavish Bar and Grill on Winchester at Hickory Hill October 27. They found five patrons with drugs and two bartenders who admitted they didn’t have licenses to serve alcohol.

The Shelby County Health Department also cited the club for Covid violations and ordered it to close. Police say the owner, Antoine Waites, informed the health department of a party he was planning to host October 31 and they told him he couldn’t go forward with it.

But when police came out October 31, the club was open. They say patrons were lined up and not wearing masks.

When Waites refused their orders to disperse, police arrested him and charged him with selling beer without a license.

Waites was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to appear in court November 23.