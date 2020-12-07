Nightclub at center of health department investigation was approved for thousands in PPP loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s dark times for many small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and thousands have turned to the Paycheck Protection Program to make sure their employees get a paycheck.

One of those businesses includes the embattled nightclub In Love Memphis, which came under scrutiny last week after videos showed hundreds of people partying in a tent in the parking lot, most of them without face coverings.

Documents show the club and its owner were approved for more than $91,105 in at least four forgivable loans in some capacity.

The loans were approved earlier this year and located in documents provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

One to Love 7144 Winchester for $47,562 listed with 55 employees from the Bank of Bartlett.

Another to William Curtis Givens at the same address was approved May 2 for $20,835.

Two companies also associated with Givens are listed as receiving $1,875 and $20,833.

While records show the loans were approved it’s unclear if Givens received the money.

We left a message with someone who answered the number listed on the company’s website asking about the status of the club, as well as the PPP loans he applied for.

Thanksgiving weekend, Givens’ event in the parking lot of his club came under fire from city officials. Images circulated on social media showing what appeared to be hundreds of people partying shoulder to shoulder in a tent.

Health department inspectors had visited the party before it started and once earlier in the night but failed to alert officials to shut down the event.

Shelby County Commissioners have now called for change in enforcement of large events like this.

The club is currently closed following the events and as far as we know based on their social media posts is set to reopen next week.

We’ve asked the health department for an update into their investigation and are waiting to hear back.