Night of violence across Memphis leaves three dead, four injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people were injured, three fatally, in five violent attacks overnight Sunday across the city of Memphis.

Minutes after midnight, detectives were called to a deadly triple shooting in Raleigh along East Glengarry, but someone looking for help also ended up around the corner at Invergarry Road.

A 16-year-old girl did not survive, and two other shooting victims were rushed to the hospital.

Less than an hour later, a rooming house on East Trigg became a crime scene.

Investigators said the incident was a robbery that turned into a shooting.

Detectives said two men went into the victim’s room, took his cash and shot the victim, critically injuring him.

Inside the Reserve at Mt. Moriah apartments in Fox Meadows, police said a man was gunned down just after 2 a.m. Police said the victim, who’s now clinging to life, and the gunman may have known each other.

After the shooting, police said the triggerman went on the run.

Next, police were called to a complex for senior citizens and those handicapped in the Medical District.

Neighbors said they were awaken by the commotion just after 4 a.m.

One man who lives at the building did not want to reveal his identity but said he’s still in shock following the deadly stabbing.

“They don’t have no control over the things that go on down here, and it’s sad to say someone would lose their cool,” he said.

Investigators said this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn.

Just hours later, Memphis Police were back at it at the Peppertree Apartments, where neighbors said is a hotbed for criminal activity.

“Anybody that walks over here, you are bound to die,” a neighbor said. “Whether you are innocent or visiting, you are bound to die.”

The area was saturated with more investigators Sunday.

A family member said a man kicked in his ex-girlfriend’s front door. Another man inside shot and killed the alleged trespasser.

Most shocking, it’s said to have happened in front of two children, who were inside the home.

“The moment you step outside, you have to worry about … my life is on the line,” a neighbor said. “It’s crazy. It’s ridiculous.”