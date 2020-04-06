Virus keeps couple apart on 70th wedding anniversary, husband plans heartwarming surprise

Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — With nursing homes across the state on lockdown during the pandemic, it forced a Jacksonville couple to find a creative way to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Johnnie and Louise Whiteside have only spent their special day apart twice. Once was when he was stationed in France with the Air Force, and the other time when he was deployed during the Vietnam War. Recently Louise had to move into a nursing home. 

Since Johnnie isn’t allowed inside to visit her, he surprised Louise on Thursday by standing outside her window. 

