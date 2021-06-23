Newsfeed Now: US will miss July 4 vaccination goal; Board crashes through car windshield on turnpike

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(NEXSTAR) –Washington D.C. becoming a state was front and center on Capitol Hill Tuesday. Lawmakers and community members once again making a push for dc to become the 51st state.
See the full story on the video player above
White House officials acknowledged on Tuesday it will not meet President Biden’s goal of delivering at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.
See the full story on NewsNation
The family of a University of California Davis graduate is mourning after she was found dead in Russia.
A dashcam video in Ohio shows a wooden board flying off a truck and crashing into a car’s windshied on a
An 8-year-old social media sensation, nicknamed “Baby Gronk”, visited a Louisiana State University football camp to show off his skills.
See the full story on KTVE 10 KARD 14 myarklamiss