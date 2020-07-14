Newsfeed Now: Federal execution; 2-year-old escapes locked house

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – he U.S. government on Tuesday carried out the first federal execution in almost two decades, putting to death a man who was convicted of killing an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution came over the objection of the victims’ family. WTWO’s Dana Winklepleck was a witness to the execution and joined the conversation outside the prison where it happened.

FILE – In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. (Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

COLORADO WILDFIRE: The Elephant Butte Fire started in Evergreen on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. More than 1,000 homes have received evacuation orders. The fire has burned more than 50 acres. KDVR’s Emily Allen reports on the latest information.

The Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen on July 13, 2020. (Credit: FOX31)

CALI SHUTDOWN: Bars and inside restaurant dining are banned throughout California, while indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons are again off-limits in most of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in issuing a sweeping set of closures to head off surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. California political reporter Ashley Zavala reports.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

ESCAPE ARTIST: A Missouri family is back together after their toddler managed to unlock the front door and leave in the middle of the night. WDAF’s Regan Porter reports.

