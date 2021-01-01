Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2

(NEXSTAR)- It’s the first day of 2021, and we’re celebrating by taking a look at the top ten stories for 2020.

On this New Year’s Day, we’re going to reveal the top five stories of 2021.

5. ‘ZOMBIE CICADAS’: “Zombie Cicadas” may sound like something from a bad science fiction movie, but a parasitic fungus is infecting periodical cicadas. The infection looks gruesome, with large portions of the cicada’s abdomen replaced with fungal spores. However, the cicadas continue on as usual, seemingly not noticing that a part of their body is missing.

Researchers from West Virginia University are learning more about the bizarre ways that the fungus Massaspora affects cicada behavior.

4. ‘GRAY DEATH’: A new, deadly drug was found in Louisiana for the first time.

Officials say the drug is so powerful, just touching it could kill you.

They’re calling this super drug “gray death.”

3. RESTAURANT BRAWL GOES VIRAL: A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a Little Rock restaurant after a fight in June.

A video surfaced online in June showing the fight.

Witnesses at Saltgrass Steak House say it all stemmed from an argument over social distancing.

2. OKLAHOMA BOY WISHES FOR A FAMILY: When 9-year-old Jordan from Oklahoma was asked what he would wish for if he had three wishes, he said he would only need one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services received around 10,000 inquiries from folks asking how they can adopt this special kid.

After that overwhelming response, OKDHS tells News 4 that Jordan’s wish is going to be granted.

STIMULUS CHECKS: In a year that was heavily impacted by the coronavirus, many people saw a decrease in pay or lost their job entirely.

So whenever there was talk of stimulus checks, it certainly caught some attention.

Washington correspondent Jessi Turnure explains how the rollout of two rounds of stimulus checks played out.

