Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 26, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the iconic bell, but the controlled chaos was more subdued Tuesday under new pandemic rules.

Trader Daniel Krieger signals a thumbs-up as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange where the trading floor reopens, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Other stories in today’s show:

IS IT SAFE TO SWIM?: Whether on shore or on the pool deck, is COVID-19 lurking? As temperatures heat up and we dive into summer activities, infectious disease experts say the greatest threat isn’t in the water. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

SIDE HUSTLE: The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy is highlighting the value of a side job. A second or third stream of income is highly recommended by financial advisors. WXIN’s Kayla Sullivan reports.

Owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rich’s Barber Shop on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Waukesha, Wis. The store re-opened after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order Wednesday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SALON REOPENS: Social distancing at Element Salon in Nashville, Tennesee starts before you even step inside. Clients call from the car, are given a questionnaire, asked to use hand sanitizer and masks and are greeted at the door by staff for a temperature check. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

