News on Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains to be announced today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News on the future of the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife will be announced Friday from Health Sciences Park in Memphis.

Memphis Greenspace, the nonprofit that was granted ownership of the former city-owned Forrest Park, along with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is taking responsibility of the remains and monument, will join city officials to make the announcement.

A large statue of Forrest was removed from the park on Dec. 20, 2017 after the city transferred ownership of the park to a nonprofit. The pedestal supporting it remained until workers began removing it several days ago.

Eight feet under the pedestal are the tombs of the former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader, along with his wife.

They will stay there for now until the pedestal is removed and repaired. Then the remains will be relocated to Columbia, Tennessee.