Newly vaccinated Arkansans will have choice between $20 lottery ticket, AGFC gift certificate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that newly vaccinated Arkansans will have a choice between a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch Off or an Arkansas Game & Fish Commission gift certificate.

Hutchinson said that any Arkansan vaccinated from this day (May 25) forward can redeem their vaccination card at a local Arkansas Department of Health Unit for either the lottery ticket or AGFC gift card, beginning next Tuesday, June 1.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission gift certificate will also have a value of around $20, he said, and can be redeemed for a fishing license or combo hunting/fishing license.

Hutchinson said the perks would also be distributed at special events throughout the state.

“This totals $2 million that we are devoting to this incentive plan,” Hutchinson said.

The Republican governor said that if the program showed success, more money could be invested back into it.

