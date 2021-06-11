Newly approved film studio project could bring 1,000 jobs to Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis businessman hopes to build a new empire and forge a new path in the city’s long, rich history of delivering entertainment to the world.

Jason Farmer and his company BLP Film Studios are planning a massive new movie lot just off of Elvis Presley Boulevard. City officials signed off on the 85-acre project Thursday.

Besides a number of new studios, the company is calling for a mixed-use development featuring a hotel, event center and office space. The company hopes to break ground this fall and, if all goes according to plan, the project will be finished in a couple of years.

As a Whitehaven native, Farmer has been adamant about building a base in Memphis with a global reach.

“That concept of being Memphis based with a global reach is already a proven business model. I think I just saw a FedEx plane fly by a few minutes ago,” he said. “Again, that’s that whole Memphis-based, global reach concept. And we can do that same synergy around the film and TV market. We’re creating an epicenter for black and brown content creators from around the world to come to Memphis to create content that will go out to the general market around the world.”

This project has the potential to create more than 1,000 new jobs and bring millions in new economic growth to the city.

