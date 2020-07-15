New York Gov. threatens $2,000 fine if Mid-South travelers don’t give contact information

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People flying into New York from certain states, including Tennessee, will now have to leave their contact information or may be charged a $2,000 fine.

Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo strengthened his order that requires travelers from COVID-infected states quarantine for two weeks upon entry to New York State.

Tennesseans who fly into New York airports must now fill out a form that state officials will use to ensure they isolate for 14 days. Out-of-state travelers coming to New York by train, bus or car are required to fill the form out online, though it’s not clear how compliance would be enforced.

“If you leave the airport without filling out the information, not only can you have a $2,000-dollar fine, you can then be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

People visiting New York from the following states need to quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Cuomo says those who don’t leave their contact information before leaving any airport in New York State risk a $2,000 fine and a court order to comply.