MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several fire departments were called to put out a fire that destroyed two homes in Marks, Mississippi, on New Year’s Day.

The Coahoma County Fire Department posted a picture of the inferno on its Facebook page Monday.

The Coahoma County Fire Department said just before 2 a.m., it responded to the Town of Marks for a manpower request.

When firefighters arrived, two single-story wood frame structures and a vehicle were engulfed in flames. The Quitman County and Panola County Fire Departments were also called to the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire, but it took firefighters four hours to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not been released.