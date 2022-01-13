MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies want to make sure their young fans are outfitted for the games with new jerseys.

It’s the New Year, New Jerseys fan promotion!

Children 12 and under can swap any old opposing player NBA jersey for a new Grizzlies Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. jersey.

The swap starts at 5 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum before Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Participants are limited to just one jersey exchange but there’s also a free pair of plaza or pinnacle level tickets to go with it, while supplies last.