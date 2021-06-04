New WREG set wins award at 11th annual Broadcast Production Awards

Zaneta Lowe and Todd Demers get ready for the first broadcast from the renovated WREG News Channel 3 set on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3, the Nexstar-owned television station serving Memphis, received recognition for its new set at NewcastStudio’s 11th annual Broadcast Production Awards, which honors the best in television production and achievement.

Designed by FX Design Group, the new set took home the top prize in the 2020 Set Design Local category just months after it was revealed to the public in October 2020. Since then, viewers have enjoyed cutting edge technology in a studio that showcases the best Memphis has to offer, including a scale model of the Hernando-Desoto “M” Bridge and instruments highlighting the Bluff’s City’s love for music.

News Channel 3’s new studio includes a ceiling-high monitor array and larger-than-life displays in every other corner, bringing vivid detail to important news of the day. WREG is also the first station to add augmented reality to its weather presentation tools, allowing The Weather Experts to provide more clarity to forecasts. In addition, a new, brighter graphics package makes important information clearer and easier to understand.