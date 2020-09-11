New video shows suspects driving through doors of Mercedes dealer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video released by Memphis Police on Friday shows suspects involved in a brazen heist of an East Memphis Mercedes dealer.

In the video, several people can be seen driving cars inside the showroom and straight through the front glass doors of the dealership.

Police are looking for four suspects.

MPD released photos showing

one of the suspects

Officers responded to an alarm at the Mercedes-Benz of Memphis dealership on Poplar Avenue near Estate a little after midnight Wednesday morning. They found the front window of the lobby and a side entrance damaged.

Police said at least four people broke in, found car keys and drove away in four luxury vehicles worth at least $100,000 apiece.

Investigators say the car thieves took a red E-450 Mercedes, a black SL-450-R convertible, and silver and white S-560s.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.