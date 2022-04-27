MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With evictions on the rise, Tennessee is making it easier for landlords to throw people out of their homes even if they’re paying the rent.

Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443, which requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction.

Until now, renters only had to come up with this type of money for appeals if they weren’t paying the rent. The new law applies to all tenants regardless of their payment history.

Supporters say it levels the playing field for landlords trying to protect their properties from damage or illegal activity, but critics say it will hurt low-income families.

Research from Princeton University shows hundreds of eviction notices have been filed in Memphis this year.

And while those numbers are rising, they still fall below the historical average.