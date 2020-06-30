New Tennessee laws going into effect July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The State of Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus has released a list of laws that will go into effect on July 1 from the 2019 and 2020 session.

Some changes coming of note are:

New laws strengthen penalties against child sex offenders

Legislation bans convicted animal abusers from owning pets in certain cases

New law cracks down on those who flee arrest

State’s “slow poke” law is extended under new law

New laws from 2019 Session

GIVE ACT / Vocational Education — The General Assembly acted in 2019 to establish the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) Act to develop work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities through regional partnerships. The purpose of the new law is to increase the number of young adults in Tennessee earning an industry certification and entering a career within one year of high school graduation. It provides funding for high school juniors and seniors to utilize four fully-funded dual enrollment credits for high-skill, high-demand, career-focused programs from community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT). Under the new statute, a student’s acceptance of a GIVE Dual Enrollment grant would not take away from his or her eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship or TN Promise. Funding for GIVE Dual Enrollment grants is through excess lottery funds after HOPE, Promise, and Reconnect are all fully funded. The GIVE Dual Enrollment Grant will provide additional money to fully fund the third and fourth courses for students dual-enrolled in a TCAT or Community College teaching a high-skill, high-demand trade, as determined by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) Board of Directors.

Dynamic Accessibility Act — The General Assembly approved the “Dynamic Accessibility Act” in 2019 that brings the language and symbols for people with disabilities into the 21st century to focus on ability rather than disability. The act directs the Department of General Services to create rules to designate a symbol depicting a logo with a dynamic character leaning forward with a sense of movement, replacing the static image with a more stylized symbol. The new symbol will be accompanied by the word “accessible” to designate points of access for persons with disabilities, replacing the term “handicapped” which translates to cap and hand signifying a beggar. The symbol will be used for state buildings or property constructed or renovated on or after July 1, 2020. The legislation also directs the Department of Revenue to create rules designating the new dynamic symbol for the issuance of all new registrations, placards, decals, and license plates starting after July 1, 2020.

New laws from 2020 Session

Legislation expands Health Care Empowerment Act to all medical professionals — State lawmakers voted this year to expand Tennessee’s Health Care Empowerment Act to allow all licensed medical professionals, instead of only physicians, to use direct medical care agreements without regulation by the insurance laws of this state. It seeks in increase access to care and empower patients regarding their healthcare decisions. The Health Care Empowerment Act is designed to give healthcare consumers who are struggling to pay the increasing costs of premiums or who have been priced out of the market, an affordable option to contract directly with their physician for health care services. The new law holds that a person seeking medical care outside of an insurance plan, TennCare or Medicare programs and chooses to pay out of pocket, does not forfeit their coverage plan.



— The Tennessee Rare Disease Advisory Council will be established under a new 2020 law. The council provides a skilled cohort of rare disease specialists from Tennessee’s leading clinical and academic institutions to advise government entities about the complexities of treating rare diseases and the most efficient and effective treatments. They will make treatment recommendations to advise TennCare and other public and private agencies providing services for persons diagnosed with chronic, complex, and rare diseases like hemophilia, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, and cystic fibrosis. Tennessee observed Rare Disease Day on the last day of February. The main objective is to raise awareness among the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients’ lives. Legislation seeking to expand access to dental care advances — A bill to help nonprofit dental clinics provide free care to more Tennesseans in need passed during the 2020 legislative session. It expands the maximum number of dental hygienists a dentist can oversee at a nonprofit provider of free mobile clinics from three to ten. This will allow organizations, like Mission of Mercy and Remote Area Medical Clinics which provide free dental services from volunteer dentists and hygienists, to take care of as many people as possible. Across the state, these clinics have had to turn away volunteer dental hygienists because they do not have enough dentists to oversee them.



— The 111th General Assembly approved legislation clarifying that licensed teachers convicted of certain crimes against children will have their license revoked by the State Board of Education. The criminal offenses that apply, after the teacher has exhausted or waived due process rights, include communicating a threat concerning a school employee, arson, aggravated arson, burglary, child abuse, child neglect, child endangerment, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment, providing handguns to juveniles, sexual offenses, and violent sexual offenses. In addition, it includes teachers or administrators whose name is placed on the state’s Vulnerable Persons Registry or the state’s Sex Offender Registry, or those identified by the Department of Children’s Services as having committed child abuse, severe child abuse, child sexual abuse, or child neglect. New laws strengthen penalties against child sex offenders — Legislation was passed this year strengthening Tennessee’s statutes against the “worst of the worst” child sex offenders. Currently, sex offenders can be charged with aggravated rape of a child if their victim is zero to three years old. Beginning July 1, the new law raises that age range to zero to eight years old. Under legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019, aggravated rape of a child is a ClassA felony offense which is automatically punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Increasing the age range from zero to three to zero to eight, will help to ensure more of these offenders are taken off the streets.

Legislation bans convicted animal abusers from owning pets in certain cases — Final approval was given to legislation banning some convicted animal abusers from ever owning any pets again. The new law prohibits individuals convicted of some of the worst offenses against animals from owning companion animals for at least two years from the date of conviction and may impose a lifetime prohibition. Upon a subsequent offense, the court shall prohibit the individual from having custody of any companion animal for the person’s lifetime. The measure builds on a 2015 law that created the Tennessee Animal Abuse Registry, the first-ever animal abuse registry in the nation.



— Legislation was approved this year extending the state’s “slow poke” law to divided highways with two or more lanes in each direction. Current law requires cars to stay out of the left lane of interstate highways with at least three lanes, except in the case of passing other vehicles or while the road is under construction or repair, with violators facing a $50 fine. Many traffic safety experts believe that driving too slow in the passing lane is at least as dangerous as driving too fast, resulting in a number of highway accidents. New law incentivizing development of brownfield sites in Tennessee to be effective on July 1 — Legislation incentivizing the development of brownfield sites in Tennessee was approved during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. The new law lowers eligibility requirements for brownfield sites that qualify for a franchise and excise tax credit. This action will help rural communities attract new industry and promote the expansion of existing companies. Brownfield sites are redeveloped land that may be tainted by hazardous materials, pollutants, or contaminants. Currently, there are 2,012 brownfield sites across the state. Many properties in Tennessee, which were previously used as gas stations, dry cleaners, factories, or properties that could have contamination from unknown sources, qualify as brownfields. Cleaning up and reinvesting in these properties increases local tax bases, enables job growth, and improves and protects the environment. Current law provides a 50 percent franchise and an excise tax credit on the purchase of brownfield sites for a qualified development project, but the high eligibility requirements to receive the tax credit have almost entirely prevented this incentive from being utilized. The legislation allows projects in Tier 3 and Tier 4, which are the state’s at-risk rural counties, to more frequently utilize the tax credit. This would be done by lowering the required capital investment from $25 million to $5 million; raising the amount of the tax credit from 50 percent to 75 percent; removing the acreage requirement, and allowing the community to begin remediation and pass the credit along to a company later. The larger “Tier 1 and Tier 2” counties can also benefit from eligibility adjustments by removing the acreage requirement and allowing the community to begin remediation. They can also pass the credit along to a company later. The law becomes effective July 1.



— A new law passed this year which allows additional emergency service personnel to be issued special emergency license plates. The legislation expands the definition of emergency service squad to include emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical technician paramedics, and other emergency medical responders. It also includes physicians and nurses who accompany or attend a patient in an ambulance. Emergency responders seeking emergency tags are required to submit proof of their profession to their county clerk’s office. New law extends where elected officials can carry handguns with a valid permit while in the discharge of officials duties — A measure to extend where local elected officials with valid handgun carry permits are allowed to carry a firearm in the discharge of their official duties was passed by the General Assembly. The new law allows any elected official of a county or municipality, not just a commissioner, to carry a firearm inside a building in which judicial proceedings are in progress, but not in the room where judicial proceedings are taking place. It also applies to county attorneys.

