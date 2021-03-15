New targeted approach looks to vaccinate homebound, homeless in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week, local officials want to increase vaccine access to those who may find it difficult, if not impossible, to go where the shots are being given.

Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said there are two communities in particular being targeted: those homebound and those without a home to call their own.

“That is part of the targeted approach as we start getting those mass vaccine sites up and running,” she said.

It’s welcome news to Morgan Murray, who has relied on his motorized wheelchair to travel short distances for the past two years.

“I think that’s a good thing to help people that can’t get around get to the vaccine,” Murray said.

By having health care workers come to his home, it is a prayer answered.

“That’s a blessing,” he said.

He said after hearing the plan to bring the vaccine to himself and his neighbors – some of which are elderly or wheelchair bound – he wanted to be one of the first to roll up his sleeve, hoping to lead by example.

“I know there are some doubtes in people’s minds, but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Safeguarding the homeless is another big part of the process. City and county leaders say with the vaccines rolling-out, they are certainly reaching out.

“We want to remove any barrier, any obstacle to getting people vaccinated because that’s the whole key,” said Sweat.

Sweat told WREG that they will begin the homebound delivery process by using the department’s health care navigator.