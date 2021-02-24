New St. Jude initiative aims to wipe out HIV by 2030

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is constantly coming up with new ways to make an impact in the lives of patients and families. Now, they’re launching a brand-new initiative that aims to wipe out HIV in Memphis.

“We have more people living with HIV in the area for our population. So that’s why we end up in the top 10 percent,” said Eddie Wiley with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Presented by St. Jude, the End HIV 901 initiative hopes to eliminate all new HIV infections in Memphis by 2030. Equipped with an implementation grant from the CDC that will provide more than $2 million a year for the next five years, End HIV 901 plans to take volunteers and organizations from the Memphis community and strategically attack the problem.

“The End HIV 901 initiative is our opportunity to think outside the box. It’s our chance to allow space for that innovation,” said Wiley.

The first steps will be working with health departments at the state and local level, along with identifying allies and lead agencies in Memphis.

But End HIV 901 will also required community engagement and they’re asking everyone interested to connect with them online.

“We’re encouraging you to sign up for our newsletter on our website, and encouraging you to befriend us on Facebook and Twitter,” said Ayeisha Cole, St. Jude Community Outreach Coordinator.

If you would like to get involved, you can find more information here.