New Shelby County program to protect witnesses to crime

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office will announce a new program to protect witnesses to crimes on Monday.

Justice officials and community leaders will announce a program called WRAP, or the Witness Relocation and Assistance Program, on Monday. It was developed in collaboration with faith leaders, like Dr. Bill Adkins of the Greater Imani Church, who said witnesses would be more likely to testify if they were relocated during a trial, out of reach of those who might try to intimidate them into silence.

This program has been in development for months, and details are still being ironed out.