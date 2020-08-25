New Shelby County health directive requires all schools to report positive COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive which requires schools to report positive COVID-19 cases to parents.

According to the new directive, schools will be required to notify parents, families, staff and other students when a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the school.

The Shelby County Health Department said they will also begin releasing the number of children who are confirmed to be positive at the district level.

“The Shelby County Health Department will continue to expand the information that is reported out to the public, and in particular, its communications with communities and families at risk,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department. “These amendments ensure that critical information is shared with at-risk individuals so that they can take appropriate action to protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones. Also, these changes to the Health Directive will put us on the path to creating a more uniform approach at the various schools around Shelby County.”