New resort planned for former Harrah’s Tunica casino includes water park, youth sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A redevelopment plan was announced Wednesday for the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort in Robinsonville, Mississippi, which is expected to breathe new life into the former entertainment venue and provide hundreds of new jobs.

Tunica Hospitality and Entertainment, LLC. announced they have set aside $140 million for a new resort that will include a 20-acre water park and sports complex for kids along with the renovation of two hotels, a family fun center, a hunting center and RV Park. Retail, dining and entertainment plans are also in the works.

“We are excited to announce this $140 million redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort and look forward to sharing more information with the public in the upcoming weeks. This property is truly one-of-a-kind, and we believe adding an amazing water park and other family-friendly amenities will enhance our guest’s experience and create a destination for all age groups in this region and beyond,” said Tom DeMuth with Summit Smith Development.

The first phase will be complete in Summer 2022. The company says the resort will include:

· Two separate hotel towers totaling 1,168 guest rooms

· A 50,000 square-foot convention center

· An 18,000 square-foot spa and salon

· A 100-acre private lake with fishing and boating opportunities

· A 37,000 square-foot Adult Fun Center

· Sporting Clay and Hunting Center on 750 acres of land

· RV park with 200 RV spaces

· A Youth Sports Complex

· A 20-Acre Waterpark

· A Boardwalk with dining, retail, and live music entertainment venues|

· An 18-hole golf course being renovated by Rees Jones

The company said the resort will employ around 650 people, which is good news for the area.

In recent years, a number of casinos in Tunica shut down, leaving many without jobs. Harrah’s closed its doors in 2014.