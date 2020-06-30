New protections put in place at Shelby County Division of Corrections

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order on Tuesday expanding protections for those currently behind bars and those who work for the Shelby County Division of Corrections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Around the country, some of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks have been in jails and prisons,” said Harris in a released statement. “Here in Shelby County, we will take an aggressive approach to protecting the inmates in our care.”

As part of the measure, all in-person visitation will cease. Instead, the facility will provide virtual sessions for detainees and their families.

Inmates will also be given masks, hand washing and cleaning supplies for personal protection and hygiene.

Everyone who is allowed on the premises will have to undergo a screening procedure and will be turned away if exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

The Division of Corrections will also temporarily stop admitted new prisoners from out of county unless required to do so by law.