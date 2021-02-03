New project to create statewide charging network for electric vehicles in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced a partnership that will create a statewide charging network for electric vehicles.

There are currently 24 charging stations for electric vehicle across the state. The new agreement will add 50 new locations – or one station every 50 miles – along Tennessee’s interstates and highways.

“This investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a monumental step forward, and I’m proud that Tennessee is leading in this important effort,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “With TVA’s partnership, we will be able to continue our work to protect our environment and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

The TDEC said the deal with also create more jobs, encourage more entities to invest in communities across the state and reduce carbon emissions.

The project will cost an estimated $20 million.