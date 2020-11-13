New partnership to help 500k unemployed Tennesseans earn a college degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials have announced a partnership to help about 500,000 people receiving unemployment benefits earn a college degree, while they fulfill work search requirements.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office says Reconnect to Workforce partners the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Tennessee Reconnect program with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Tennessee Reconnect offers two years of tuition-free community or technical college for eligible adults who don’t have a degree.

“As federal unemployment benefits end, we want to ensure Tennesseans have the tools needed to skill up and gain long-term employment,” said Gov. Lee. “There are over 250,000 available jobs in Tennessee and this partnership will remove barriers so Tennesseans across our state can acquire the skills needed to acquire a high-quality job.”

Last year, more than 2,000 students earned a degree or certificate.

Federal unemployment benefits through the federal CARES Act will expire as recipients hit the maximum 39 weeks in the coming weeks.