New literacy initiative launches in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education hopes a new literacy initiative will help teachers and school districts reach struggling readers.

The Tennessean reports officials plan to spend $100 million on “Reading 360,” which was launched Monday across the state.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms, only about 36% of Tennessee’s third graders could read on grade level. Educators anticipate struggling students will have fallen further behind.

“When our students succeed our entire state prospers, and we know that reading on grade level is foundational to the success of every student, both in and out of the classroom,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Reading 360 will give critical supports to districts and educators so we can address this challenge urgently and put Tennessee’s students on the right track to grow and thrive.”

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says the new phonics-based reading program takes a comprehensive approach to addressing the state’s literacy crisis.