New leads sought in Thanksgiving Day murder of Parkway Village man three years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say they are looking for new leads in a cold case involving a Parkway Village man killed three years ago on Thanksgiving Day.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Cochese on November 23, 2017. Inside one of the homes, officers discovered Robert Wong, 68, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police described the killing as a home invasion and robbery after Wong’s vehicle was stolen. It was recovered the next day abandoned.

A woman told WREG she saw two men in the van before it was left at the end of the street.

Three years later, authorities have not been able to find the suspect(s) responsible. If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.