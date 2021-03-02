New Johnson & Johnson vaccine brings hope to those waiting patiently for their dose

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a round of applause from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland as he acknowledged the FedEx Memphis hub beginning the process to ship the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to places around the country.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store and administer with just one dose required. No word just yet on if more vaccinations sites are in the works to open.

The prospect brings anticipation from those like Audrey Powers, who is hopeful she will soon get the chance to get her shot at being vaccinated.

“Yes Lord, make sure you’re safe because you don’t know who has it,” she said.

On Monday, more than 3,400 people locally got vaccinated. City leaders are hoping to ramp up the number of doses now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available.

Vaccination numbers last week (Courtesy of Mayor Jim Strickland)

Monday vaccination numbers (Courtesy of Mayor Jim Strickland)

A vaccine, Powers has been patiently waiting for after having to bury her baby brother just a few months ago who passed away from Covid.

“My brother died from it. I’ve just been trying to keep away from a lot of people. Stay out of crowds. That’s what they tell you,” she said.

After grieving there’s now a glimmer of hope that things could go back to normal. Many health experts are optimistic that more vaccine supplies could create more opportunities for those like Powers to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Powers will stay masked up to keep everyone safe.