New policy posted for district attorney review of Memphis Police excessive force cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has posted new guidelines for handing over police officer investigations to the district attorney’s office for review in cases involving excessive force complaints.

All sustained charges of excessive or unnecessary force that result in disciplinary action will be sent to the district attorney’s office for review, according to a policy posted Thursday to the city’s Reimagining Police website.

All internal investigations must be complete before the ISB commander hands over the investigative file.

Police Director Michael Rallings said a written reprimand is included in the “sustained charges.”

District Attorney General Amy Weirich had called for a formal policy with MPD on when her office receives an excessive force investigation against a Memphis police officer.

She said last year that, while her office had prosecuted several cases for criminal violations, there was no set policy for when those cases were handed over.