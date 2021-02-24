New grocery store planned for Union Avenue in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new grocery store may be coming to Union Avenue in Midtown.

Gordon Food Service Store, a wholesale food service retailer that is open to the public, submitted an application to the county’s Board of Adjustment.

The store is planned for 1460 Union Avenue at South McNeil, in a space that most recently housed OfficeMax.

The company’s website shows it has several locations in Middle Tennessee, but none near Memphis.

The Board of Adjustment will consider an application from developers on March 24. The board’s online agenda has not been updated for that date.