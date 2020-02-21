New food bank location named for first and only African-American president and CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South Food Bank facility has a new name honoring one of the organization's pioneers.

The new headquarters on South Perkins is now named after Estella Mayhue-Greer.

Mayhue-Greer was the food bank's first and only African-American president and CEO. She retired last year after eight years with that title.

Mayhue-Greer said she never even dreamed she'd be honored like this.

"I've received honorary citizenship from Atlanta in Georgia," she said. "I got the key to the city in Dyersburg, but to be recognized by my hometown in this way, I cannot even express what it means to me. It's awesome. It's so awesome."

Mayhue-Greer was honored at a reception Thursday evening.