New electric rate schedules now in effect for most MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New electric rate schedules are now in effect for most Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers.

It’s part of a one year, 2.5 percent decrease by the Tennesseey Valley Authority.

So, what does that mean for you? The company said individual customers could see a decrease of $2 on their bill per month.

