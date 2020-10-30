New electric rate schedules now in effect for most MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New electric rate schedules are now in effect for most Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers.
It’s part of a one year, 2.5 percent decrease by the Tennesseey Valley Authority.
So, what does that mean for you? The company said individual customers could see a decrease of $2 on their bill per month.
