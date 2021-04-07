New details released after four-year-old boy shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released about a shooting that left a four-year-old boy dead and sent a Memphis man on the run.

According to court documents, the child’s father was dropping off a man in 1000 block of West Lexington Circle on Saturday when he stopped to talk to Terrell Woods. The suspect reportedly yelled, “Ya’ll been hating on me” before pulling out a gun and firing at the van.

The four-year-old child who was sitting in his booster seat was shot. The child was rushed to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Woods was captured on Tuesday by officers with the Memphis Police Department, the U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.