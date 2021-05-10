New details on suspect arrest following officer-involved shooting at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released regarding the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting in East Memphis early Sunday morning.

The suspect was identified by police as Martenio King. He was charged with aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless driving and resisting official detention.

Related Content MPD: Officer fires shots at suspect at East Memphis hotel

According to police, officers were called to the Extended Stay America in the 6300 block of Quail Hollow around 7 a.m. Sunday regarding a prowler. While on the scene, the suspect drove towards the officers and that’s when shots were fired at the man.

No one was injured at that scene.

Sometime later, authorities located the suspect and was led through the streets of Memphis, until they came to a dead end of Ayers Street. An officer got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, ordering him to get out. Again, the suspect allegedly refused to comply and sped towards the officer, nearly hitting him.

After another short pursuit, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and took off on foot. He was eventually apprehended in the 800 block of Claybrook.